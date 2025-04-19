News
Annecy Film Fest Screens David Production's Star Wars Visions Episode
posted on by Anita Tai
The 2025 Annecy International Animation Film Festival will be held in Annecy, France from June 8 to June 14.
The third Star Wars: Visions volume will feature nine animated shorts from nine animation studios in Japan. Returning studios from the first volume include Kamikaze Douga, Kinema Citrus, Production I.G and Trigger. New studios for Volume 3 are ANIMA (in co-production with Kamikaze Douga), david production, Polygon Pictures, Project Studio Q, and Wit Studio. The volume will debut on Disney+ this year.
Daisy's Life is a Japanese-French co-production at Yuasa's new studio ame pippin, and it will open in 2026. Sachiko Tanaka (Before We Vanish, Asaki I & II) is the screenwriter for the film as her first anime work. Original novel illustrator Nara is designing the characters. ASMIK Ace is producing the film. French studio Miyu Productions (Ghost Cat Anzu, A New Dawn) is co-producing the film. Producers from Miyu include Emmanuel-Alain Raynal and Pierre Baussaron.
Katabuchi began developing The Mourning Children project in 2017. The story is set in Kyoto during the 10th century "when The Pillow Book was written" by real-life literary figure Sei Shōnagon. Katabuchi is credited with the original work and is also penning the script in addition to directing the film. Chie Uratani (Hijikata Toshizo: Shiro no Kiseki, Princess Arete, Ushiro no Shōmen Daare) is serving as directing assistant (translated as co-director in the pilot film) at Katabuchi's studio CONTRAIL, and Masashi Andō (The Deer King, Princess Mononoke) is the chief animation director. Akira Senju (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Mobile Suit Victory Gundam) is composing the music.
Source: Annecy Festival (link 2)