Annecy Film Fest Screens David Production's Star Wars Visions Episode

With yet another RPG power fantasy at the helm, what you see is what you get, but what you’re getting ain’t half-bad either. ― Sometimes I feel like fantasy RPG anime was on the tape in Infinite Jest. With so many of these shows pumped out per year, it feels like an onslaught we're forced to watch until the point of collapse. It's so easy to become cynical and jaded by it all. So when the first bit o...