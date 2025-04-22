Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Stories Manga's New Arc Starts on May 21

New "Madō Taisen-hen" arc depicts Magical War

Image via Amazon ©Shin Yoshida, Naohito Miyoshi, Shueisha

The June issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that the Madō Taisen-hen (Magical War arc) ofand's manga will start serialization in the magazine's next issue on May 21.

The new arc's story starts 100 years after Zoroa has opened the door to another world and three wizards confront him and seal the door again. The arc will center on the beings known as the "Three Wise Men" and the next generation of wizards.

The manga's Magistus arc began in January 2024 and ended on February 20. Shueisha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume, with the Magistus arc's end, on April 4.

Konami Digital Entertainment is credited with planning cooperation.

The series launched in April 2022 with the Sky Strikers storyline, which centered on Sky Striker Ace - Raye, who resolves to fight in order to protect her beloved family. The arc ended in October 2023.

The manga serializes alongside the Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Structures manga. Masashi Sato launched the manga in June 2019. The series is also related to the franchise 's Official Card Game (OCG).

The Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime's remastered version premiered on TV Tokyo on April 11 to celebrate the anime's 20th anniversary.

