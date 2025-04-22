Yu-Gi-Oh! Promotional Net Anime Shorts Debut on YouTube

First arc focuses on Sky Striker Ace storyline

Konami Digital Entertainment launched the first episode of Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles , a series of promotional net anime shorts, on Tuesday. The series is streaming on the "Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Channel" on YouTube , with a new episode debuting every month. The first episode focuses on the Sky Striker Ace storyline and will continue through May.

The second arc is titled "The Fallen & The Virtuous" and will air in June.

Subtitles are available in English, Korean, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional).

The channel describes the story of the first arc:

To counter the great powers surrounding the mighty empire, the "Sky Striker" was developed using advanced military technology. Its power was enough to instantly change the course of battle. The girl "Raye," entrusted with the "Sky Striker," repeatedly encounters the girl "Roze" from the hostile nation wielding equal power on the battlefield. Each time they clash with the "Sky Striker," Raye gradually gets a glimpse of the "human heart" within Roze and rises up to free her! To meet Roze not as a "weapon" but as a "person"---

KONAMI animation is animating the shorts. Konami had announced the new studio in February 2024, alongside a previous Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles anime short to mark the game's 25th anniversary.

Shin Yoshida and Naohito Miyoshi 's Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Stories manga launched in Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in April 2022 with the Sky Strikers storyline, which centered on Sky Striker Ace - Raye, who resolves to fight in order to protect her beloved family. The arc ended in October 2023.

The Madō Taisen-hen (Magical War arc) of Shin Yoshida and Naohito Miyoshi 's Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Stories manga will start serialization in the magazine's next issue on May 21.

The manga serializes alongside the Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Structures manga. Masashi Sato launched the manga in June 2019. The series is also related to the franchise's Official Card Game (OCG).

The latest anime in the franchise is Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! , the eighth main anime series in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise. The anime premiered in April 2022, and entered its third year of airing in April 2024. The anime ended on March 30.