A Star Brighter Than the Sun Anime's Teaser Unveils Cast, Staff, October Debut

The official website for the anime of Kazune Kawahara 's A Star Brighter Than the Sun ( Taiyō Yori mo Mabushii Hoshi ) manga unveiled on Wednesday the anime's teaser visual and promotional video, main cast, staff, and October premiere on the TBS channel.

Image via A Star Brighter Than the Sun anime's website ©河原和音／集英社・「太陽よりも眩しい星」製作委員会

The anime will star:

Minori Fujidera as Sae Iwata

Yūki Ono as Kōki Kamishiro

Aya Kobayashi ( Vinland Saga , Spy×Family , Negative Positive Angler 2nd key animator) is directing the series at Studio KAI . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Chained Soldier , Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Shy) is in charge of the series scripts, Jinfeng Zeng is designing the characters, and Natsumi Tabuchi ( Aggretsuko , From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated! ) and Miki Sakurai ( Girlfriend, Girlfriend , I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ) are composing the music.

Image via www.shueisha.co.jp © Kazune Kawahara, Shueisha

Shueisha

The manga launched in'smagazine in June 2021.will ship the manga's 11th compiled volume on Thursday.

Viz Media released the manga's first volume in English on March 4. The company describes the first volume:

Sae and Kōki have been friends since childhood. One fateful day at the end of middle school, she has a revelation: Koki has grown up! Now they're in high school, and she has another revelation: she has feelings for Kōki! But Sae isn't the only girl who does… The question is, who does Kōki have feelings for?!

Viz Media released Kawahara's High School Debut manga in North America, and also released Kawahara and Aruko 's Ore Monogatari!! manga under the title My Love Story!! . My Love Story!! inspired both a television anime in April 2015, and a live-action film in October 2015. Viz Media published all 13 volumes of the manga in North America and published a 14th volume with a "stand-alone story" on March 4. Kazune Kawahara and Aruko reunited in 2022 to launch a two-chapter manga titled Uso ka Makoto ka Yume ka Koi (Is This Love a Lie, the Truth, or a Dream?).

Kawahara's High School Debut , Aozora Yell , and Sensei! manga each inspired live-action film adaptations that opened in Japan in April 2011, August 2016, and October 2017, respectively.

