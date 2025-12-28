Dark Moon: The Blood Altar TV Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast, Theme Songs

The official website for the television anime of HYBE and ENHYPEN 's Dark Moon: The Blood Altar webtoon unveiled the anime's full promotional video, second key visual, more cast members, and home video information on Sunday. The video announces the opening theme song "One In A Billion (Japanese Ver.)" and the ending theme songs "CRIMINAL LOVE" and "Fatal Trouble," all performed by the Korean idol group ENHYPEN . The below video previews the opening song "One In A Billion (Japanese Ver.)."

The newly announced cast members are (image above from left to right):

The anime's staff announced that the 12-episode anime will be released on Blu-ray and DVD in four monthly volumes starting on April 29.

Image via Dark Moon: The Blood Altar anime's website © HYBE/Project DARK MOON

The series will premiere on January 9 at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively, January 10) on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and others. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The anime will star:

Shōko Shiga is directing the anime at TROYCA . Tōko Machida is overseeing the series scripts, Masami Inomata is designing the characters, and Naoki "naotyu-" Chiba is composing the music. Takatoshi Hamano is directing the sound.

Yen Press has licensed the series, and it describes the story:

Mixing urban fantasy and teen romance, the story follows the confrontation, confusion, and chemistry between a group of vampires, a pack of werewolves, and a mysterious girl with a secret. The tale of DARK MOON is told in the form of a series of stories, starting with DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR . Combining a heroine with incredible abilities, youthful friendships, and a powerful secret, DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR brings new levity and energy to teen romance.

The webtoon features the members of the South Korean group ENHYPEN .

The webtoon launched in English in January 2022 and ended with the 71st chapter in October 2023. Ize Press released HYBE 's original novel in English in print on December 2.

HYBE 's DARK MOON: Two Moons webtoon, the sequel to Dark Moon: The Blood Altar , launched globally through WEBTOON in North America, Latin America, Thailand, and Korea on November 28, followed by Japan and Indonesia on November 29.