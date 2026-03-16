Resident Evil Requiem Game Exceeds 6 Million Sales Worldwide

Game launched on February 27, surpassed 5 million units by March 4

Image via Capcom's website © CAPCOM

Resident Evil requiem

Biohazard requiem

Resident Evil

CAPCOM

announced on Monday that its game has exceeded 6 million units in cumulative sales worldwide. The game is also the fastest to reach the milestone in theseries.also announced its plans to release additional game content and support for players to enjoy the game longer.

CAPCOM also teased its plans for the 30th anniversary of the Resident Evil series on March 22. Plans for the anniversary include a collaboration between Universal Studios Japan and Resident Evil requiem this year, and orchestral concerts in Japan, the U.S., and Europe.

Resident Evil requiem launched on February 27 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. CAPCOM announced on March 4 that the game has crossed 5 million units in cumulative sales worldwide. The company noted the game's use of the RE ENGINE proprietary game engine to create photorealistic graphics, as well as the game's difficulty settings, to appeal to broader audiences.

The game's protagonist is Grace Ashcroft. Leon Kennedy is a second playable character for the game. While the series' first playable character Grace Ashcroft's playable segments focus on a survival horror experience, Leon's segments have more action-focused mechanics and tone, reminiscent of the action in Resident Evil 4 , when Leon was also the protagonist.

The game was first announced in June 2025, noting that the game would mark a tonal shift for the franchise .

Resident Evil 7: biohazard and Resident Evil Village , the seventh and eighth games in the series, respectively, received releases for Switch 2 on February 27. The Resident Evil Generation Pack for Switch 2 includes all three games.

Resident Evil Village , the eighth entry in the franchise , launched in May 2021 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( Steam and Stadia).

Resident Evil 7: biohazard shipped for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. It then got releases for PS5 and Xbox X|S in June 2022. The game shipped in Japan under the title Biohazard 7: resident evil . The game received a cloud version for Nintendo Switch.

Source: CAPCOM via Hachima Kikō