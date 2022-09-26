The Best and Worst of Summer 2022, Sep 16-22

The Best and Worst of Summer 2022, Sep 16-22by Daniel DeLorme,
Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts.
Keep in mind that these rankings are based on how people rated individual episodes of the current season, not on the overall quality or popularity of the series. Only the titles legally streaming in North America and popular enough are being ranked, so the bottom of the list might represent 'watchable' rather than 'bad'. See the notes for further details.
Episode Rankings for the week of September 16-22Along the actual ranking for this week's episodes, this graph chronicles the change in position from week to week. While some series are stable, others swing wildly in the rankings depending on the strength of each episode. When a series has no episode for a given week, the previous week's episode is used instead as a placeholder. The first episode of each series is considered as part of the first week, even if it really streamed during the second week. Click on the numbers to highlight a particular series.
|ranking change from week to week
(episode numbers as labels; clickable)
|prev
week
change
|this
week
rank
|anime series
|3
|#1.
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
|17
|#2.
|One Piece
|
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
|19
|#3.
|Classroom of the Elite II
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|no ep.
this week
|Made in Abyss: Golden City of the Scorching Sun
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|3
|#4.
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
|3
|#5.
|Shadows House
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|4
|#6.
|Lycoris Recoil
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|7
|#7.
|Call of the Night
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|2
|#8.
|Love Live! Superstar!!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
|5
|#9.
|Overlord IV
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|1
|#10.
|The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|no ep.
this week
|Uncle From Another World
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
|1
|#11.
|My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|1
|#12.
|Parallel World Pharmacy
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|12
|#13.
|Tokyo Mew Mew New
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|5
|#14.
|Vermeil in Gold
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|no ep.
this week
|Shine Post
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
|1
|#15.
|Black Summoner
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|4
|#16.
|Engage Kiss
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|3
|#17.
|The Devil Is a Part-Timer!!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|3
|#18.
|RWBY: Ice Queendom
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|8
|#19.
|A Couple of Cuckoos
|
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
|9
|#20.
|My Isekai Life
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|4
|#21.
|When Will Ayumu Make His Move?
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|4
|#22.
|Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|5
|#23.
|Shine On! Bakumatsu Boys
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|15
|#24.
|Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing 'til you Cry
|
1
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
2
11
|4
|#25.
|Rent-A-Girlfriend
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
|4
|#26.
|Prima Doll
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|3
|#27.
|Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|3
|#28.
|Yurei Deco
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|1
|#29.
|Extreme Hearts
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|7
|#30.
|Smile of the Arsnotoria
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Series Cumulative Ranking as of September 22Each week's ranking takes into account the scores given to previous weeks' episodes. Click on the numbers to highlight a particular series.
|ranking change from week to week
(episode numbers as labels; clickable)
|prev
week
change
|this
week
rank
|anime series
|—
|#1.
|Made in Abyss: Golden City of the Scorching Sun
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|—
|#2.
|Call of the Night
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#3.
|Uncle From Another World
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
|—
|#4.
|Lycoris Recoil
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#5.
|Love Live! Superstar!!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
|—
|#6.
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
|—
|#7.
|Shadows House
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|—
|#8.
|Overlord IV
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#9.
|One Piece
|
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
|—
|#10.
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
|—
|#11.
|The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#12.
|Parallel World Pharmacy
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|—
|#13.
|Classroom of the Elite II
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|1
|#14.
|Engage Kiss
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|2
|#15.
|My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|2
|#16.
|The Devil Is a Part-Timer!!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|1
|#17.
|RWBY: Ice Queendom
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#18.
|Vermeil in Gold
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#19.
|When Will Ayumu Make His Move?
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|—
|#20.
|Tokyo Mew Mew New
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#21.
|Shine Post
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
|—
|#22.
|A Couple of Cuckoos
|
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
|1
|#23.
|Black Summoner
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|1
|#24.
|Yurei Deco
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#25.
|My Isekai Life
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#26.
|Shine On! Bakumatsu Boys
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|—
|#27.
|Rent-A-Girlfriend
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
|—
|#28.
|Prima Doll
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|—
|#29.
|Smile of the Arsnotoria
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#30.
|Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#31.
|Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|—
|#32.
|Extreme Hearts
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|—
|#33.
|Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing 'til you Cry
|
1
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
2
11
Notes
Disclaimer: the rankings are just an average of opinions, published for entertainment and information purposes. ANN makes no claims regarding statistical significance or invulnerability to spam.
The rankings are computed using the Schulze method, with the variation that unrated titles are considered as abstentions instead of lower than the rated titles. This roughly means that if, out of all people who rated both A and B, 60% preferred A, it will be ranked higher than B.
The rankings indicate relative quality (A is preferred to B), not absolute quality (B is good/bad). While the titles are ranked from 'best' to 'worst', sometimes the difference between #1 and #10 can be very thin. So if your favorite is near the bottom of the list, don't take it personally. It doesn't mean it's a bad show, it just means that ANN readers, on average, have preferred the ones above.
If a series has no episode for a given week, we use the rating data for the previous week's episode in order to compute the weekly ranking. This is not officially counted as a position in the ranking (it has no impact on the cumulative ranking), but it makes it easier to compare weeks if they each have the same number of series ranked.
It should be noted that long-running series (and sequels) have an advantage in the sense that only people who like the series are still watching it, and they are likely to give each episode a high rating. But if such a series is going through a low-quality filler arc, the season will get low rankings that are not indicative of the true overall quality of the series. Conversely, there are fewer people rating the show so it's less likely to have enough votes to qualify for the ranking.
