Grammy Awards Add Video Game Score Soundtrack Category

The Recording Academy announced on its official website on Thursday that it is adding five new Grammy Awards categories for its 2023 awards show, including "Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media." The other new award categories include "Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical," "Best Alternative Music Performance," "Best Americana Performance," and "Best Spoken Word Poetry Album."

According to The Recording Academy, the Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media "recognizes excellence in score soundtrack albums comprised predominately of original scores and created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current video game or other interactive media released within the qualification period."

The Academy added the new categories as part of its annual process of reviewing and accepting proposals from its membership body.

Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman's fusion and big band arrangement of the song "Meta Knight's Revenge" from the Kirby Super Star Super Nintendo game won a Grammy in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella category at the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony in 2022.

