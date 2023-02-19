That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Slated for Spring 2024

The "grand finale" screening of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Guren no Kizuna-hen ), the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime franchise 's anime film, announced that the third television anime season will premiere on NTV and its affiliates in the spring of 2024.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

Fuse drafted the Scarlet Bond film's brand-new original story. The story centers on a new country named Raja, located to the west of Tempest. Rimuru and his companions get involved in a long-running conspiracy that swirls around a woman with a mysterious power. Rimuru and his commander Benimaru also encounter another ogre survivor named Hiiro, who used to hold Benimaru in high regard.

The film opened in Japan on November 25, and ranked at #2 and sold 225,000 tickets for 297 million yen (about US$2.14 million) in its opening weekend. It sold 313,000 tickets for 416 million yen (about US$3.19 million) in its first three days.

The film opened in the U.S. and Canada n January 20, and earned US$1,588,491 in three days. Crunchyroll premiered the film in the U.K. and Ireland on January 18, in Australia on January 19, and in Mexico on January 26. The film will also screen in the Middle East and in additional territories in 2023, and Crunchyroll will announce the dates in the future.

The franchise will also release a three-part original anime, Koriusu no Yume (Coleus's Dream), this fall as part of its 10th anniversary project.

Thanks to Glordit for the news tip