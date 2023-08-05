Sequel Work to Fate/kaleid liner PRISMA ILLYA - Licht Nameless Girl Film Reveals Visual

Kadokawa revealed a new visual for the planned sequel work to Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya - Licht Nameless Girl ( Gekijōban Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Licht - Namae no Nai Shōjo ), the latest film in the Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya franchise, on Saturday.

©2021 ひろやまひろし・TYPE-MOON/KADOKAWA/劇場版「Fate/kaleid liner プリズマ☆イリヤ Licht 名前の無い少女」製作委員会

Kadokawa revealed the visual at a 10th anniversary event for the anime franchise. The sequel work was first announced in August 2021.

Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya - Licht Nameless Girl opened in Japan in August 2021. Sentai Filmworks has released the film on home video and on select digital outlets.

Hiroshi Hiroyama 's original manga re-imagines the Fate/stay night character Illyasviel von Einzbern in an alternate universe as a magical girl. Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya ran in Kadokawa Shoten 's Comp Ace magazine from 2007 to 2008. Hiroyama then launched several sequel manga series, the latest of which resumed in June and is headed toward its climax.

The manga has inspired four television anime series: Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei! , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei Herz! , and Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!! . Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!! premiered in July 2016.

Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Vow in the Snow , the first anime film in the franchise, opened in Japan in August 2017. The Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Prisma Phantasm original video anime opened in theaters in Japan in June 2019.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.