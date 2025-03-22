The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princesses Anime Reveals July Premiere

Image via Kizetsu Yūsha to Ansatsu Hime anime's website ©のりしろちゃん・雪田幸路（秋田書店）／「気絶勇者と暗殺姫」製作委員会

Kizetsu Yūsha to Ansatsu Hime

The AnimeJapan 2025 panel for the television anime of writerand artist Setsuda's) manga revealed the anime's July television premiere date.

Noriaki Akitaya ( Bakuman. , Castle Town Dandelion , The Unwanted Undead Adventurer ) is directing the anime at CONNECT . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Tsurune , Train to the End of the World ) is in charge of the series scripts. Takao Sano ( Chitose Get You!! , Shomin Sample , The Unwanted Undead Adventurer ) is designing the characters. Shun Narita is composing the music.

The manga's story follows the hero Toto, who is strong but very shy and has trouble forming a party. One day, three beautiful women - Ciel, Anemone, and Gore - approach Toto to form a party. However, their secret goal is to assassinate him.

The manga debuted in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2022. Akita Shoten published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on February 7, and will publish the 11th volume on April 8.