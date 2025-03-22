News
The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princesses Anime Reveals July Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Noriaki Akitaya (Bakuman., Castle Town Dandelion, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer) is directing the anime at CONNECT. Michiko Yokote (Shirobako, Tsurune, Train to the End of the World) is in charge of the series scripts. Takao Sano (Chitose Get You!!, Shomin Sample, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer) is designing the characters. Shun Narita is composing the music.
The manga's story follows the hero Toto, who is strong but very shy and has trouble forming a party. One day, three beautiful women - Ciel, Anemone, and Gore - approach Toto to form a party. However, their secret goal is to assassinate him.
The manga debuted in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2022. Akita Shoten published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on February 7, and will publish the 11th volume on April 8.
Source: The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princesses anime's AnimeJapan 2025 panel