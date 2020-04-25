The Ride-On King's Plutinov Tries Out 16-Bit Dragon in Manga Collab

The Ride-On King manga artist Yasushi Baba teamed up with another artist, this time Ojisan in Another World (Isekai Ojisan) manga creator Hotondo Shindeiru, to cross-promote both series. Publishers Kodansha and Kadokawa Shoten released each manga's fourth volume on Thursday.

The image makes more sense when you take each series' stories into account. The Ride-On King is a spin-off of Baba's Golosseum manga . The manga's story centers on Alexander Plutinov, the president for life of the country of Prusia, a country ruled by violence and the influence of its government. Alexander always desires to be dominant, and "ride" things, whether literally or figuratively. Now that he has already ridden his country, his next target is a fantasy world that has orcs, wyverns, and centaurs.

In the image above, Plutinov is riding a dragon that appears to be straight out of a Sega Genesis video game. Behind him is the titular "Ojisan" from Shindeiru's manga. In Ojisan in Another World , the main character is a middle-aged guy who awakens from a 17-year coma after he was hit by truck. He tells his nephew Takafumi that all the time he was in a coma he was in another world and now he can use magic.

Sol Press licensed The Ride-On King and released the first volume digitally on July 26.

Both Ojisan in Another World and The Ride-On King were selected for the U-NEXT prize in last year's Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards. The U-NEXT rental service is planning a collaboration with both titles where customers can win a collaboration T-shirt and acrylic pass case.

Source: Comic Natalie