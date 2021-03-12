Tatsuya Kitani Releases Collaboration Music Video with Atsushi Kaneko's EVOL Manga

Singer-songwriter Tatsuya Kitani released a collaboration music video with Atsushi Kaneko 's EVOL manga on February 24. The song, titled “Accomplices,” also released its single on the same day. The live-action music video uses imagery from the manga and features lyrics reflecting its dark themes.

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Comic Beam magazine on August 12. It tells the story of three young people who meet while in the depths of despair, deciding to fight back against a cruel world.

Kitani has provided theme songs for Mob Psycho 100 II , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III , Mr. Osomatsu , and Sirius the Jaeger .