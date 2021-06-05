Voice Actor Jonah Scott Removed from Mr Love Queen's Choice Game Following Support of Taiwan

China-based mobile game company Papergames announced in a now deleted post on the Mr Love: Queen’s Choice Facebook page on Friday that it would be ending its working relationship with voice actor Jonah Scott following his (now deleted) tweet supporting Taiwan. Scott wrote on Twitter on Thursday, "Taiwan is a country!" In response, all of Scott's voiced lines from the game have been removed. Scott voiced the character Victor in Mr Love: Queen’s Choice .

The deleted Facebook post read:

Announcement on Mr Love: Queen’s Choice ending the cooperation with Victor's Voice Actor Jonah Scott We are sorry to inform all players that Jonah Scott recently has released an online statement containing incorrect facts which we do not agree with, as a result, after careful considerations, Mr Love: Queen’s Choice has decided to end the contract with Jonah Scott . All voiced content by Jonah Scott will become unavailable and we are sorry that this might affect the game experience. We are now in search of a new voice actor and we will re-record and replace all voice material. As it will take time and resources to cast a new voice actor , sign a contract and replace all voiced contents, recently the relevant Victor stories will only be available in text. We are sorry for the inconvenience. Once again, we would like to apologize for the impact of changing the voice actor . Thank you for your understanding and support.

The lines in the game were removed approximately seven hours after the Facebook post.

In response to the Scott's removal, voice actors Sean Chiplock and Joe Zieja announced they would no longer work on the property.

"Effective immediately, I refuse any future offers to reprise as Kiro in #MLQC until/unless Jonah Scott is allowed to return as Victor," Chiplock wrote. "I often mention that there are moments when you have to make a choice, about whether the message you want to send is worth the sacrifice. To me, this one is; I won't support acts like this. I'm heartbroken, but I love/support Jonah more than I do a gig. I can replace the latter."

Zieja also showed support for Scott, stating he would not return as Gavin until Scott is reinstated in the game. Lucien voice actor Bill Rogers announced he would be taking a break from social media posting until "some things get sorted out."

Voice actor Darrel J. Delfin (Iridescent in Mr Love: Queen’s Choice ) was confused when he first saw the news,

"I first saw Joe Zieja 's tweet and saw other tweets later, like Sean's, that helped me figure out the situation. And now, I'm still very confused, about why this is a problem at all. Politics aside, Jonah stated a fact and lost a job over it," he told ANN.

The official Discord server for Mr Love: Queen’s Choice is currently closed. Scott issued an apology tweet on Friday.

Hey gang: I didn't wish to make divisive opinions on important political topics so brashly, so sorry. I also want to apologize to my colleagues and partners that might have been affected. — Jonah 'Kickflip Muscle Dad' Scott, ポガーズ...🍵🌸 (@ImMrTransistor) June 4, 2021

Anime News Network has reached out to Papergames and Jonah Scott for comment.

The "super-powered dating simulation game" launched in Chinese on December 20, 2017, in English on March 20, 2019, and in Japanese on July 3, 2019. The game has garnered over 90 million downloads worldwide on iOS and Android devices. An anime adaptation animated by MAPPA aired last year and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Scott has previously voiced Joe in Sk8 the Infinity and Legosi in BEASTARS .

Proponents of the One-China principle seek reunification between Taiwan and China under the same sovereign state. This stance is opposed by supporters of the Taiwan independence movement, who seek to establish a Taiwanese identity separate from China.

Other entertainers and performers that have run afoul of companies and entities that support the One-China principle have met similar restrictions or saw their careers stymied. Japanese VTubers Kiryu Coco and Akai Haato's livestreams originally included a segment where they revealed their channel's viewership demographics. Coco commented on her channel's viewership demographics by region. YouTube Analytics lists Taiwan and China as separate regions. Their streams were suspended for three weeks and later controversy ended with Cover Corp graduating its China-based talent last year.