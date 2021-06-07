Papergames Removes Voice Actors Sean Chiplock, Joe Zieja from Mr Love: Queen's Choice Game

Papergames removed the voiced lines of Sean Chiplock and Joe Zieja from the Mr Love: Queen’s Choice mobile game on Monday. Both actors previously stated they would no longer work with Papergames until voice actor Jonah Scott was reinstated in the game.

Papergames removed Scott's lines from the game on Friday after the voice actor tweeted "Taiwan is a country!!" on his Twitter account.

Scott voiced Victor in the romance game. Chiplock voiced Kiro and Zieja voiced Gavin. Chiplock may be best known to anime fans as the voice of Subaru Natsuki in Re:Zero and Choromatsu in Mr. Osomatsu . Zieja previously voiced Otto in Ascendance of a Bookworm and Rider of Red in Fate/Apocrypha .

The volunteer moderation team of the official Mr Love: Queen’s Choice Facebook group issued a statement on Monday. The team acknowledged that "many, as well as us, are either scared, concerned, worried or even angry" but in order to maintain the "well-being of the MLQC Official Group" they will not approve any posts relating to the ongoing situation.

As of now, NOTHING official has been stated about it and we will not have the group serve as a platform to spread such rumors. We will do our best to update as needed, but for now as of making this post, the [English game] server will NOT be shutting down. As for comments stating personal opinions, we would like to remind everyone of our rules that you agreed upon: Specifically our rules about foul and discriminatory language and keeping content-related to the material within the ML:QC gaming application.

The official Discord server for Mr Love: Queen’s Choice is currently closed. Scott issued an apology tweet on Friday.

Hey gang: I didn't wish to make divisive opinions on important political topics so brashly, so sorry. I also want to apologize to my colleagues and partners that might have been affected. — Jonah 'Kickflip Muscle Dad' Scott, ポガーズ...🍵🌸 (@ImMrTransistor) June 4, 2021

Anime News Network has reached out to Papergames and Jonah Scott for comment.

The "super-powered dating simulation game" launched in Chinese on December 20, 2017, in English on March 20, 2019, and in Japanese on July 3, 2019. The game has garnered over 90 million downloads worldwide on iOS and Android devices. An anime adaptation animated by MAPPA aired last year and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Scott has previously voiced Joe in Sk8 the Infinity and Legosi in BEASTARS .

Proponents of the One-China principle seek reunification between Taiwan and China under the same sovereign state. This stance is opposed by supporters of the Taiwan independence movement, who seek to establish a Taiwanese identity separate from China.

Other entertainers and performers that have run afoul of companies and entities that support the One-China principle have met similar restrictions or saw their careers stymied. Japanese VTubers Kiryu Coco and Akai Haato's livestreams originally included a segment where they revealed their channel's viewership demographics. Coco commented on her channel's viewership demographics by region. YouTube Analytics lists Taiwan and China as separate regions. Their streams were suspended for three weeks and later controversy ended with Cover Corp graduating its China-based talent last year.