Doraemon Gets Horror Twist with Junji Ito Commentary

Fujiko F. Fujio 's classic Doraemon manga starring the futuristic robot cat got a spooky version with commentary by acclaimed horror manga creator Junji Ito . Publisher Tentōmushi Comics released Zokuzoku Bururu Horror-Hen (Shivering Horror Edition) on August 28.

The 15-story collection is the seventh installment in the Totteoki Doraemon series from Tentōmushi Comics. The selected chapters include tales of future gadgets gone awry.

The manga was released in standard and special editions. The special edition includes a glow-in-the-dark poster featuring a ghost-like Doraemon.

The original manga debuted in the January 1970 issues of Shogakukan 's Yoiko , Yōchien , Shōgaku Ichinensei , Shōgaku Ninensei , Shōgaku Sannensei , and Shōgaku Yonensei children's learning magazines in December 1969. Each magazine tailored the manga's first chapter to its individual readers. Tentōmushi Comics' first compiled book volume for the manga featured a revised version of the first chapter from Shōgaku Yonensei , the magazine targeting fourth-grade elementary school students.

Past installments included compilations centering on Doraemon going on trips, heartwarming animal stories, romance, food, family, and emotions.

