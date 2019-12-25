A Certain Scientific Railgun Anime Season 3 Casts Kengo Kawanishi, Miyu Tomita, Yukiyo Fujii

Railgun T season premieres on January 10

The official website for A Certain Scientific Railgun T ( Toaru Kagaku no Railgun T ), the third season of A Certain Scientific Railgun anime, revealed three cast members on Thursday. Kengo Kawanishi will play Gunha Sogiita, Miyu Tomita will play Mitori Kōzaku, and Yukiyo Fujii will play Seria "Bare Navel Headband" Kumokawa.

The series will premiere on the AT-X channel on Friday, January 10 at 10:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EST). It will also run on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , and MBS channels, as well on the AbemaTV streaming service in Japan.

The previously announced cast includes:

Members of the previous anime seasons' staff are returning for the third season. Tatsuyuki Nagai is returning to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa is in charge of the series scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka is serving as animation character designer.

Kentaro Izumi is the art director, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director, and Shingo Fukuyo is the director of photography. Tomomi Andō is working on color design, and Maiko Iuchi is composing the music. Shigeru Nishiyama is editing, and Jin Aketagawa is directing the sound.

The unit fripSide are performing the opening theme song. Kishida Kyōdan & The Akeboshi Rockets 's ending theme song is titled "nameless story," and its CD will ship on January 29 with the accompanying song "Akatsuki Kaleido Blood" (Dawn Kaleido Blood).

Kamachi's A Certain Magical Index light novel series has inspired three television anime series, a 2013 anime film, and multiple manga adaptations. Motoi Fuyukawa 's A Certain Scientific Railgun spinoff manga has also inspired two television anime adaptations and an original video anime ( OVA ).

The television anime of A Certain Scientific Accelerator ( Toaru Majutsu no Index Gaiden: Toaru Kagaku no Accelerator ) manga premiered in Japan on July 12. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series in English, and Funimation has released all of the anime adaptations in North America outside of the A Certain Scientific Railgun OVA . Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the A Certain Scientific Railgun manga and the A Certain Scientific Accelerator manga in English, and Yen Press is releasing the A Certain Magical Index manga in English.