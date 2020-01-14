Live-Action Wasteful Days of High School Girl Series Casts Nagisa Takano

17-year-old Takano plays sports-minded "Bondo" in January 24 show

The staff for the live-action series of Bino 's Wasteful Days of High School Girl ( Joshi Kōsei no Mudazukai ) manga revealed on Wednesday that Nagisa Takano (seen below) will play "Bondo," a member of the basketball team who is good at sports in general. The 17-year-old Takano is herself currently a high school student.

The series will premiere on TV Asahi on January 24, and will air on Fridays at 11:15 p.m.

Yui Okada (second from left in image above) will play protagonist and problem child Nozumu "Idiot" Tanaka. Yuri Tsunematsu (third from left) will play anime and manga otaku Akane "Ota" Kikuchi. Yurika Nakamura (leftmost) will play the smart but emotionless Shiori "Robo" Saginomiya. Keita Machida (rightmost) plays homeroom teacher Masataka "Waseda" Sawatari. Ayaka Imoto (seen below) will also star as Hisui "Witch" Kujō, and Momoko Fukuchi

Momoko Fukuchi will play Minami "Yamai" Yamamoto (seen below). "Yamai" is a girl with a bad case of chūnibyō (adolescent delusions), and who always pretends to have a wound on her cheek, or puts bandages on her right arm.

Nana Asakawa will play Kanade "Majime" Ninomae.

Mei Hata will play Saku "Loli" Momoi.

In addition, Ryō Yokoyama will play a police officer (far right in second row in image below), Risa Naitō will play the school nurse Shiikyon (second from right in second row), and Kouji Ohkura will play the vice principal (far right in top row).

The manga previously inspired a television anime that aired from July to September 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Bored one day, Tanaka gives her friends some rather quirky nicknames, but they aren't going to take her unflattering descriptions lying down. Sakuchi (saddled with “Wota” due to her otaku tendencies) and Saginomiya (dubbed “Robo” thanks to her deadpan personality) decide to call Tanaka “Baka” — and that should give you a pretty good idea of the shenanigans these whacky girls get up to. They're young, they're ridiculous and they're ready to waste away their days as high school girls!

Bino serializes the manga in Comic Newtype , Nico Nico Seiga , and pixiv Comic . Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on January 10.

Source: Comic Natalie