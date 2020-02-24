Crunchyroll Expands One Piece Streaming to Europe, Middle East, North Africa

Crunchyroll announced on Sunday that it has made its stream of the One Piece anime available to Europe and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The simulcast episodes of the anime are available to free users in English-speaking Europe, Spain, Portugal, Italian speaking Europe, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, but will not be available to French-speaking Europe. Catalog episodes will be available in the newly added regions at an as-yet unannounced date, and only available to premium users.

All episodes in the anime's "Wano Kuni" arc are available to users in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Nordics, the Netherlands, Greece, Turkey and Poland, with the episodes available to free users except in Poland. New episodes will debut at the same time as in the Americas.

"Wano Kuni" episodes are also available to free users in Eastern Europe (excluding Poland) and Southern Europe (east of Italy, except Greece), with simulcast episodes available to premium users only.

