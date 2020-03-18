Magic User: Reborn in Another World as a Max Level Novels Get Manga

The April issue of Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine revealed on Wednesday that Sōhei Mikawa and Ryota-H 's Magic User: Reborn in Another World as a Max Level ( Magic User: TRPG de Sodateta Mahō Tsukai wa Isekai demo Saikyō Datta. ) light novel series is inspiring a manga that will launch in Square Enix 's Manga Up! app on April 2. Shiho Inaba ( DYNAMIC CHORD manga) is drawing the manga.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the light novel series, and it describes the story:

A man in his forties, who was once a tabletop RPG fanatic, has settled into the ordinary job (and life) of a salaryman. All of that changes when he's tossed into a parallel world by a mysterious entity and finds himself in the form of Gio Margils--his max-level wizard character from the classic tabletop RPG Dungeons & Brave! Can he successfully rise to the role of a hero when he's living as his wizard PC? Don't miss this light novel adventure for gaming fans both new and old!

Sōhei began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website in January 2016, and Gentosha began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Ryota-H in March 2017. The company shipped the third volume in October 2018. Seven Seas Entertainment published the first volume on January 7.