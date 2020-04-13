News
For Whom the Alchemist Exists Film, 2nd Gundam: Reconguista in G Compilation Film Delay Home Video Releases
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official Twitter account for the For Whom the Alchemist Exists anime film announced on Monday that the film's standard Blu-ray Disc release and the Blu-ray Disc box release is delayed due to the effects of the coronavirus disease COVID-19. The release was originally scheduled for May 27.
Similarly, the official Twitter account for Sunrise's Gundam Reconguista in G franchise also announced on Monday that the home video release of the second compilation film, Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista II: Belry Gekishin (Belry Advances), is delayed. Bandai Namco Arts is also delaying a Blu-ray Disc release of Mobile Suit Gundam - The Movie Trilogy's Cinema Concert.
For Whom the Alchemist Exists is theatrical film adaptation of the The Alchemist Code (Ta ga Tame no Alchemist or For Whom the Alchemist) smartphone game. The film opened in theaters in Japan on June 14.
Macross director Shoji Kawamori served as chief director on the project. Masanori Takahashi (When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace) directed the film. Toshizo Nemoto (Macross Delta, Log Horizon, Space Brothers, Steins;Gate) wrote the screenplay, Chikashi Kadekaru (Juni Taisen: Zodiac War, Scar-red Rider XechS) designed the characters, and Akiyoshi Yasuda (★STARGUiTAR) composed the music. Satelight animated the film.
Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista II: Belry Gekishin is the second of a planned five compilation films for the anime. The film opened in Japan on February 21.
The first film, Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista I: Ike! Core Fighter (Go! Core Fighter), opened in Japan on November 29.
Gundam Reconguista in G celebrated the Gundam franchise's 35th anniversary, and marked the first return of franchise creator Yoshiyuki Tomino as chief director of an original Gundam series since Turn A Gundam. After a theatrical premiere of the first three episodes in August 2014, the anime premiered on Japanese television in October 2014.
Right Stuf released the Gundam Reconguista in G television anime series on Blu-ray Disc in North America in October 2016.
Sources: For Whom the Alchemist Exists film's Twitter account, Gundam Reconguista in G franchise's Twitter account