For Whom the Alchemist Exists Film, 2nd Gundam: Reconguista in G Compilation Film Delay Home Video Releases

Delays are due to effects of coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Japan

The official Twitter account for the For Whom the Alchemist Exists anime film announced on Monday that the film's standard Blu-ray Disc release and the Blu-ray Disc box release is delayed due to the effects of the coronavirus disease COVID-19. The release was originally scheduled for May 27.

Similarly, the official Twitter account for Sunrise 's Gundam Reconguista in G franchise also announced on Monday that the home video release of the second compilation film, Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista II: Belry Gekishin (Belry Advances), is delayed. Bandai Namco Arts is also delaying a Blu-ray Disc release of Mobile Suit Gundam - The Movie Trilogy 's Cinema Concert.

For Whom the Alchemist Exists is theatrical film adaptation of the The Alchemist Code ( Ta ga Tame no Alchemist or For Whom the Alchemist ) smartphone game. The film opened in theaters in Japan on June 14.

Macross director Shoji Kawamori served as chief director on the project. Masanori Takahashi ( When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace ) directed the film. Toshizo Nemoto ( Macross Delta , Log Horizon , Space Brothers , Steins;Gate ) wrote the screenplay, Chikashi Kadekaru ( Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , Scar-red Rider XechS ) designed the characters, and Akiyoshi Yasuda (★STARGUiTAR) composed the music. Satelight animated the film.



Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista II: Belry Gekishin is the second of a planned five compilation films for the anime. The film opened in Japan on February 21.

The first film, Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista I: Ike! Core Fighter (Go! Core Fighter), opened in Japan on November 29.

Gundam Reconguista in G celebrated the Gundam franchise's 35th anniversary, and marked the first return of franchise creator Yoshiyuki Tomino as chief director of an original Gundam series since Turn A Gundam . After a theatrical premiere of the first three episodes in August 2014, the anime premiered on Japanese television in October 2014.

Right Stuf released the Gundam Reconguista in G television anime series on Blu-ray Disc in North America in October 2016.

