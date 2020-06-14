Atlus Releases Persona 4 Golden Game on Steam

Enhanced port originally launched for PS Vita in 2012

Atlus announced at the online PC Gaming Show 2020 event on Saturday that it has released the Persona 4 Golden game on Steam worldwide on Saturday. A Digital Deluxe Edition adds a digital art book and a nine-track digital soundtrack.

Persona 4 Golden is an expanded PlayStation Vita port of the original Persona 4 video game. The game shipped in Japan in June 2012, and Atlus released the game in North America later that year. The port features remastered visuals and additional voiced dialogue. New content also includes an online dungeon rescue feature, new Personas, and a new opening animation sequence with a song composed by Shoji Meguro .

Persona 4 Golden inspired a 12-episode television anime series titled Persona 4 the Golden Animation in 2014. The anime's home video release in Japan featured a bonus mini episode. Aniplex USA streamed the series on Aniplex Channel , Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Daisuki as it aired, and released the anime on home video in 2015.

The original Persona 4 game released for the PlayStation 2 in 2008. The original game inspired a television anime titled Persona 4 The Animation that aired for 26 episodes starting in October 2011. Sentai Filmworks released the anime on home video North America.

Source: PC Gaming Show 2020