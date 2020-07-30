T.M. Revolution, Golden Bomber's Kirisho Perform Pokémon Journeys Anime's Opening Song

Singers perform new arrangement of "1.2.3" song debuting on August 9

The ongoing television anime Pokémon Journeys: The Series announced on Thursday that Takanori Nishikawa , also known as T.M. Revolution , and Golden Bomber 's Shō "Kirisho" Kiryūin will perform a new arrangement of the anime's opening theme song "1.2.3" under the unit name "Nishikawa-kun to Kirishō." The new arrangement will debut with the show's 32nd episode on August 9.

After the Rain performed the first version of the song. The last episode featuring their version of the song will be the 31st episode on August 2.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on November 17, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The first 12 episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix on June 12, and the service will add new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon on May 9, and it will then debut on Télétoon in French later this year.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series had delayed airing new episodes since April due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but has since resumed airing new episodes on June 7. Pokémon: Twilight Wings ( Hakumei no Tsubasa ) also delayed its fifth episode from May to June 5 due to the effects of COVID-19 on the show's production. Gekijōban Pocket Monster Koko , the 23rd anime film in the franchise , has been delayed from its planned July 10 opening to this winter due to the spread of COVID-19.

Source: Comic Natalie