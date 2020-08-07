News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 27-August 2

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
A Silent Voice earns 9.6% rating, Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island earns 3.0% rating

Kyoto Animation and Naoko Yamada's A Silent Voice anime film aired on NHK on Friday, July 31 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 9.6% rating.

The Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island anime film aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m., and it earned a 3.0% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV August 2 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.8
Detective Conan NTV August 1 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV August 2 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.2
Hakushon Daimaō 2020 NTV August 1 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.9
One Piece Fuji TV August 2 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.9
Doraemon TV Asahi August 1 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.6
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi August 1 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.1
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi August 2 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.9
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E August 1 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E August 1 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

