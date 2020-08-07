Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 27-August 2

Kyoto Animation and Naoko Yamada 's A Silent Voice anime film aired on NHK on Friday, July 31 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 9.6% rating.

The Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island anime film aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m., and it earned a 3.0% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)