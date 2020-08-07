News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 27-August 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
A Silent Voice earns 9.6% rating, Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island earns 3.0% rating
Kyoto Animation and Naoko Yamada's A Silent Voice anime film aired on NHK on Friday, July 31 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 9.6% rating.
The Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island anime film aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m., and it earned a 3.0% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|August 2 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|8.8
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|August 1 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.2
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|August 2 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.2
|Hakushon Daimaō 2020
|NTV
|August 1 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.9
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|August 2 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.9
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|August 1 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.6
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|August 1 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|August 2 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.9
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|August 1 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.7
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|August 1 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.7
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)