Crunchyroll Reveals Noblesse Anime's Trailer, Cast, Staff, October Premiere

Crunchyroll revealed on Thursday the first trailer, cast, staff, and October premiere for the Crunchyroll Original anime of Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee 's Noblesse manhwa .

The cast includes:

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Hinomaru Sumo , Squid Girl Season 2 ) is directing the anime as a co-production between Crunchyroll and WEBTOON. Sayaka Harada ( STARMYU , Code:Realize -Guardian of Rebirth- ) is in charge of series composition. Akiharu Ishii ( The Prince of Tennis II , Blood+ ) is handling character designs and chief animation supervision.

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

He holds the special title of Noblesse , a pure-blooded Noble and protector of all other Nobles. In an attempt to protect Raizel, his servant Frankenstein enrolls him at Ye Ran High School, where Raizel learns the simple and quotidian routines of the human world through his classmates.

However, the Union, a secret society plotting to take over the world, dispatches modified humans and gradually encroaches on Raizel's life, causing him to wield his mighty power to protect those around him…