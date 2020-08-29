Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory Game's Extended Trailer Previews Gameplay

Game launches for Switch, PS4, Xbox One in West on November 13, Japan on November 11

The official YouTube channel for Square Enix 's Kingdom Hearts series began streaming a trailer for the Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory game on Thursday. The video is an extended version of a trailer that Nintendo debuted on Wednesday. The video previews gameplay and game modes, including boss battles, co-op, and online play.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in the West on November 13. The game will launch in Japan on November 11.

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory will be the first rhythm action game in the franchise . The game will feature playable characters from the Kingdom Hearts series. Disney characters will appear to assist the player depending on the stage. The game will feature more than 140 songs, including Kingdom Hearts and Disney music. Online battles and eight-player modes will be available.

Square Enix 's Kingdom Hearts Dark Road smartphone game launched on June 22 after the company delayed the game "due to current conditions" in May. Square Enix unveiled the new Kingdom Hearts "experience" with the codename "Project Xehanort" in January. Square Enix had teased the game as one of two projects with active teams besides the ones working on Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts Union χ .

Square Enix released the Kingdom Hearts III game in January 2019 in Japan and the West for the PS4 and Xbox One. The game had shipped more than 5 million copies worldwide, including digital sales, as of February 2019, and is the fastest-selling title in the history of the franchise .