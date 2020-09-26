Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko - Tomoshibi Anime Unveils 2nd Video, More Staff, Song Artists, October 25 Debut

The Tokyo Game Show 2020 Special Live Stream for the Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi ( Katana Maidens – Tomoshibi ) smartphone game debuted the second promotional video for the tie-in original video anime on Saturday. The video lists the premiere dates and more staff members for the two-part anime project. The program also announced that the six members of the Akabane Sword Research Team (as voiced by their cast members) are singing the theme song "blurry shadow."

The first part will premiere on October 25 from 8:30 to 9:00 p.m. on the AT-X channel. It will then stream within the game itself from October 25 to October 30, before going on multiple streaming services on October 31.

The second part will premiere on November 29 from 8:30 to 9:00 p.m. on the AT-X channel. It will then stream within the game itself from November 29 to December 4, before going on multiple streaming services on December 5.

The newly announced staff members include:

The returning cast members from the game (and Katana Maidens: Mini Toji for most of them) include:

As previously announced, Tomohiro Kamitani ( Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko episode animation director) is directing the original video anime at project No.9 , and Aoi Akashiro ( Katana Maidens: Mini Toji ) is in charge of the series scripts. Daisuke Niitsuma ( Lupin the Third: Jigen's Gravestone design collaborator, The Heroic Legend of Arslan conceptual designer) is designing the characters based on Yoshinori Shizuma 's original designs.

The two-volume original video anime will have a 2020 "advance premiere" via broadcast and streaming. Crunchyroll describes it as a Crunchyroll co-production.

In the franchise 's story, since ancient times, shrine maidens who wield swords have been exorcising "aradama," strange monsters that threaten the human world. These young women who wear school uniforms and a sword are called "Toji," and they serve as an official unit within the police force as a "special religious service police squad." The government authorizes the Toji to wear swords and serve as government officials, and the government has set up five schools throughout the country for the girls to attend.

The girls live ordinary school lives, while occasionally performing their duties, wielding their swords and using various powers to fight and protect the people. In the spring, the five schools send their best Toji to compete in a tournament. As the tournament comes closer, all of the representatives rigorously train themselves in order to get stronger and improve their skills.

Studio Gokumi 's earlier 24-episode television anime project premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The franchise also inspired the Mini Toji short anime, which premiered on January 5, 2019. Crunchyroll also streamed this anime as well.

The Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in March 2018.

Sakae Saitō launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in October 2017, and ended it on March 26, 2019.

Source: Katana Maidens – Tomoshibi Tokyo Game Show 2020 Special Live Stream