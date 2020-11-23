Funimation Streams Attack on Titan ~Chronicle~ Recap Film

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming Attack on Titan: Chronicle ( Shingeki no Kyojin: Chronicle ), the compilation film for the first three seasons of the Attack on Titan anime, on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. EST in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

Funimation is collaborating with Kodansha to debut the film in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

The film opened in Japan for a limited theatrical run on July 17, and it summarizes the 59 episodes of the first three seasons.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and Hulu are streamed the latest series as it aired in Japan.

The anime will have a fourth season, with new staff and the new animation studio MAPPA . Attack on Titan The Final Season will premiere on NHK on December 7. Funimation will stream the anime with English subtitles and an English dub .

Isayama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009. Kodansha published the 32nd volume on September 9. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and it published the 31st volume on August 25.

Attack on Titan manga creator Hajime Isayama previewed the rough layout draft for the final panel of the manga series on the MBS documentary program Jōnetsu Tairiku in November 2018, and has stated he aims to end the manga this year. Isayama reported on November 8 that the manga is 1% to 2% away from completion.