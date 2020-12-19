New Hetalia World Stars Anime's Teaser Unveils 3 Cast Members, More Staff

The Hetalia World Stars event at Jump Festa 2021 Online announced three new cast members and more staff for the new anime of Hidekaz Himaruya 's Hetalia World Stars manga on Sunday. The event also unveiled a teaser video introducing the new cast members, as well as a new key visual.

The newly announced cast members are:

Sumire Morohoshi as Czech Republic

as Czech Republic Yūsuke Kobayashi as Slovakia

as Slovakia Yuichiro Umehara as Portugal

Masakazu Miyake is directing the art, and Imari Katsuragi is serving as the color key artist. Akira Shimozaki is again the compositing director of photography, and Yuki Koike is editing. Takuya Hiramitsu is back directing the sound at Dax Production , and Conisch is returning to compose the music.

Sunday's event announced that 4cu ( Frontier Works ) and Polygon Magic will open a new Hetalia stage musical production in Tokyo and Osaka in December 2021.

The new Hetalia World Stars anime previously announced other returning cast members such as Daisuke Namikawa as Italy, Hiroki Yasumoto as Germany, Hiroki Takahashi as Japan, Katsuyuki Konishi as America, Noriaki Sugiyama as England, Masaya Onosaka as France, Yasuhiro Takato as Russia, Yuki Kaida as China, Go Inoue as Spain, Akira Sasanuma as Austria, Atsushi Kousaka as Prussia, Megumi Takamoto as Seychelles, Michiko Neya as Hungary, and Rie Kugimiya as Liechtenstein.

Hiroshi Watanabe , Kazuyuki Fudeyasu , and Mariko Oka all are back as director, series script supervisor, and character designer, respectively, with Studio DEEN returning for animation production.

The anime will premiere via streaming in spring 2021.

Himaruya's Hetalia World Stars manga is the latest manga in the franchise . The manga launched in Shonen Jump+ on the same day the online manga service launched, but it went on hiatus in April 2018. The manga is resuming in Shonen Jump+ this winter. Shueisha has published four compiled book volumes for the manga. .

Himaruya's original Hetalia - Axis Powers manga takes the archetypal characteristics of countries and regions throughout the world, and anthropomorphizes them as (mostly) bishōnen characters. Right Stuf released the manga in North America in collaboration with its former English-language publisher, Tokyopop , and its Japanese publisher Gentosha Comics .

Hetalia The World Twinkle , the sixth anime season inspired by Himaruya's manga, premiered in Japan in July 2015, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. Funimation has released all the anime seasons and the Hetalia Axis Powers: Paint it, White! film in North America. The franchise has also inspired a series of stage musicals in Japan. The "final" musical ran in March 2018.

Himaruya's new manga Sōri Club (Prime Minister Club) wiil launch in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine's February issue on January 4, after originally being announced as launching in the January issue.