The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt Anime Casts Nao Tōyama

Voice actress plays protagonist's friend from school in fantasy anime

The official website for the television anime of Toru Toba 's The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt (Hey, How About Treason?) ( Tensai Ōji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu - Sō da, Baikoku Shiyō ) light novel series revealed on Friday that Nao Tōyama will voice Lowellmina Earthworld, second princess of the Earthworld Empire. She is Wein's friend from school. When she was a student, she hid her social status and introduced her self as "Low," born of a rural aristocrat. She excels at intelligence and intrigue.

Other cast members include Sōma Saitō as Wein, Rie Takahashi as Ninym Ralei, and Sayaka Senbongi as Falanya Elk Arbalest.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

The prince of this small and weak kingdom strives for only one thing: selling out his country and living a quiet life in leisure! Sadly, the greatest obstacle he will ever face is his own genius…! As he achieves ever greater accomplishments, he earns more and more favor with the people of his kingdom…which makes fulfilling his own dreams all the harder!!!

SB Creative published the first volume of the novel series in May 2018, and the ninth volume on March 12. Toba writes the novels and Falmaro provides the art. Emuda has been serializing a manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga Up! website since October 2019.

