Moriarty the Patriot Anime's New Promo Video Previews Tasuku Hatanaka's Opening Theme

2nd half of series will premiere on April 4

The official website for the television anime of Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's Moriarty the Patriot ( Yūkoku no Moriarty ) manga began streaming a promotional video and a commercial for the show's second cours (quarter of a year) on Monday. The videos both preview Tasuku Hatanaka 's opening theme song "Twisted Hearts."

The anime's second half will premiere on Tokyo MX on April 4 at 10:30 p.m. JST, and on BS11 and MBS on April 6. The second half will begin with the 12th episode. STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION will perform the new ending theme song "Omega."

The anime will add Yōko Hikasa to the cast as Irene Adler, a former prima donna from the United States who is also good at dressing as a man.

The anime premiered on October 11, and it will have 24 episodes. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.

Kazuya Nomura ( Joker Game , Run with the Wind , Black Fox ) is directing the anime at Production I.G . Go Zappa and Taku Kishimoto are in charge of the series scripts. Tooru Ookubo ( Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings , Tokimeki Restaurant: Miracle6 ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director.

Takeuchi and Miyoshi debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in August 2016. Takeuchi draws the storyboards and Miyoshi provides the art. The manga's "Saigo no Jiken" (The Final Problem) arc will reach its climax in the 14th volume, which will ship in Japan on April 2. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.