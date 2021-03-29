News
Carlotta Films Streams Extended Trailer for Satoshi Kon: La Machine À Rêves Documentary
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Carlotta Films posted an extended trailer for its upcoming French documentary film Satoshi Kon: La Machine À Rêves on March 22. The documentary is being shot in collaboration with Satoshi Kon's spouse Kyoko Kon.
The company previously streamed a teaser for the film that lists a 2020 release date, but the film's release window is not yet confirmed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation. The above video states the film is "coming soon."
The documentary's director Pascal-Alex Vincent confirmed to ANN last year that he had interviewed the following people so far, with more interviews planned: Mamoru Oshii, Mamoru Hosoda, Masao Maruyama, Taro Maki, Masashi Ando, Aya Suzuki, Hiroyuki Okiura, Masayuki Murai, Masafumi Mima, Yasutaka Tsutsui, Nobutaka Ike, Junko Iwao, Megumi Hayashibara, Shōzō Iizuka, Jeremy Clapin, Marc Caro, Rodney Rothman, and Andrew Osmond.
Satoshi Kon: La Machine À Rêves will reveal some scenes from Kon's unfinished film Yume-Miru Kikai.
Satoshi Kon passed away on August 24, 2010.
Kon began working as a manga creator on such works as Kaikisen (1990) before deciding to delve into the anime industry with the art design of Hiroyuki Kitakubo and Katsuhiro Otomo's Roujin Z video in 1991. He then worked on the script and art direction of "Magnetic Rose," a segment of Otomo's 1995 science-fiction anthology film Memories.
Kon first drew worldwide attention with his feature film directorial debut, the psychological suspense film Perfect Blue, in 1997. He would follow that with a string of critically acclaimed anime projects: Millennium Actress (2001), Tokyo Godfathers (2003), Paranoia Agent (2004), and Paprika (2006). At the time of his passing, Kon was working at Madhouse on a feature film called Yume-Miru Kikai (The Dreaming Machine). Madhouse announced later that year that it had resumed production on Yume-Miru Kikai, but the project remains unfinished. Masao Maruyama most recently stated in August 2018 that the film is still unfinished. He also reported at the same time that that a script is being written for an anime adaptation of Satoshi Kon's OPUS manga.
Sources: Press release, Carlotta Films' YouTube channel
Disclaimer: Andrew Osmond, ANN's UK Editor, is one of the interviewees featured in the film. Andrew was not involved in the writing or editing of this article.