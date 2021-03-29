Carlotta Films Streams Extended Trailer for Satoshi Kon: La Machine À Rêves Documentary

Carlotta Films posted an extended trailer for its upcoming French documentary film Satoshi Kon : La Machine À Rêves on March 22. The documentary is being shot in collaboration with Satoshi Kon 's spouse Kyoko Kon.

The company previously streamed a teaser for the film that lists a 2020 release date, but the film's release window is not yet confirmed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation. The above video states the film is "coming soon."

The documentary's director Pascal-Alex Vincent confirmed to ANN last year that he had interviewed the following people so far, with more interviews planned: Mamoru Oshii , Mamoru Hosoda , Masao Maruyama , Taro Maki , Masashi Ando , Aya Suzuki , Hiroyuki Okiura , Masayuki Murai, Masafumi Mima , Yasutaka Tsutsui , Nobutaka Ike , Junko Iwao , Megumi Hayashibara , Shōzō Iizuka , Jeremy Clapin, Marc Caro, Rodney Rothman, and Andrew Osmond .

Satoshi Kon : La Machine À Rêves will reveal some scenes from Kon's unfinished film Yume-Miru Kikai .

Satoshi Kon passed away on August 24, 2010.

Kon began working as a manga creator on such works as Kaikisen (1990) before deciding to delve into the anime industry with the art design of Hiroyuki Kitakubo and Katsuhiro Otomo 's Roujin Z video in 1991. He then worked on the script and art direction of " Magnetic Rose ," a segment of Otomo's 1995 science-fiction anthology film Memories .

Kon first drew worldwide attention with his feature film directorial debut, the psychological suspense film Perfect Blue , in 1997. He would follow that with a string of critically acclaimed anime projects: Millennium Actress (2001), Tokyo Godfathers (2003), Paranoia Agent (2004), and Paprika (2006). At the time of his passing, Kon was working at Madhouse on a feature film called Yume-Miru Kikai ( The Dreaming Machine ). Madhouse announced later that year that it had resumed production on Yume-Miru Kikai , but the project remains unfinished. Masao Maruyama most recently stated in August 2018 that the film is still unfinished. He also reported at the same time that that a script is being written for an anime adaptation of Satoshi Kon 's OPUS manga.

