The Dungeon of Black Company TV Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals More Cast, Opening Theme Artist

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Yōhei Yasumura 's The Dungeon of Black Company ( Meikyū Black Company ) manga revealed a second promotional video and more cast members on Saturday. The video reveals and previews Howl Be Quiet's opening theme song "Shimi" (Stain).

The new cast includes Megumi Toda as Shia, M.A.O as Ranga, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Dungeon Ant A.

The show will premiere in July on BS- NTV , ABC TV, Tokyo MX , and d Anime Store .

Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. , and Deko Akao ( Snow White with the Red Hair , Noragami , Flying Witch ) is overseeing the series scripts. Yuki Sawairi ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , Wise Man's Grandchild ) is designing the characters, and Taku Inoue is composing the music at Toy's Factory .

The anime stars:

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Kinji, who lacks any kind of work ethic, is a layabout in his modern life. One day, he finds himself transported to another world–but not in a grand fantasy of a hero welcomed with open arms. He's immediately shoved into a terrible job! Now enslaved by an evil mining company in a fantasy world, Kinji's about to really learn the meaning of hard work!

Yasumura launched the manga on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in December 2016. The manga entered its climax with its 30th chapter in June 2020, but Yasumura later confirmed that the manga was not yet ending.