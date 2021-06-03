RetroCrush Adds Astro Boy, Princess Knight, Kimba, More Anime

Digital Rights Media is announcing the new titles that will stream on its RetroCrush streaming service in June.

The titles will launch on consecutive Fridays in June:

Puppet Princess , Galaxy Angel , and Galaxy Angel Z will stream with English subtitles and with an English dub . Princess Knight , Kimba the White Lion , and Astro-Boy will only stream with an English dub .

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service available in the United States and Canada. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV , and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March 2020 with 12 titles, and has since added over 50 more titles to the service. A free ad-supported television (FAST) version of RetroCrush launched through the STIRR streaming service in July 2020.

Digital Media Rights stated to ANN that its goal with the streaming service is to "serve as a community built for the consumption and discussion of the Golden Age of Japanese animation, (and some not so retro), from the perspectives of pop culture, fandom, art, internet memes & more."

The service plans to include a library of content that "hasn't had proper streaming releases outside of Japan."

RetroCrush 's streaming partners include Discotek Media , TMS , NHK , Studio Pierrot , AMG, and Happinet, among others.

Pluto TV added a RetroCrush programming block to its 'Anime All Day' channel on March 4. The channel has 8-hour RetroCrush blocks on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Source: Email correspondence