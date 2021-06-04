Pokémon Franchise Gets 2 New Pokétoon Net Anime Shorts

The Pokémon Company International debuted a new Pokétoon net anime short, "Yume no Tsubomi" (Dreaming Tsubomi), on the Pokémon Kids TV channel on YouTube on Friday. It debuted a "Hero ni Naritai Yanchamu" (Pancham Who Aspires to Be a Hero) net anime short on Children's Day, May 5, and reposted it on the Pokémon Kids TV channel on Wednesday.

"Yume no Tsubomi" depicts the perspectives of both a parent and a child before a Pokémon Trainer embarks on that journey to pursue lifelong dreams.

The cast includes:

(An earlier Tsubomi character in the Pokémon franchise is named Forsythia in English, but the two Tsubomi characters have different designs, voice cast members, and backstories.)

Shingo Yamashita ( League of Legends: A New Journey director, Yozakura Quartet ~Hana no Uta~ episode director, Fate/Apocrypha key animator episode 23) returned from the Pokémon: Twilight Wings short anime series to direct this new anime short at Studio Colorido . Kureha Matsuzawa wrote the script, and Yamashita and technical director Yō Watanabe storyboarded the short. Akiko Watanabe served as character designer and chief animation director. Yuri Habuka wrote the music.

"Hero ni Naritai Yanchamu" depicts the struggles and coming-of-age after a cute Pancham encounters a boy. Singer-songwriter Asaco Nasu narrates the short.

Junichi Yamamoto ( Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen , Chizu no Nai Bōken ) wrote and directed the short at Twin Engine 's anime production company Pancake. Takeshi Ishikawa served as both assistant director and 3D technical director, and Kahi served as the animation director and character illustrator. Oswaldo Katō coordinated the colors and produced the background art. Shingo Yamashita served as the chief director.

The first Pokétoon short, "POKÉTOON: Scraggy and Mimikyu," premiered last June:

An image teased more shorts such as "Mattete ne! Koiking" (Wait for Me! Magikarp), Gengar ni Nacchatta!? (I Transformed Into a Gengar!?), and "Pokapoka Magumaggu House" (Comfy Slugma House) from the Pokétoon initiative, which is now a series of shorts:

The Pokémon Kids TV YouTube channel launched in 2019 with a focus on children's programming.

Source: Comic Natalie