Yoshimi Muneyama's A3! WINTER Manga Ends in July

Manga launched in August 2020

The August issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine revealed on Monday that Yoshimi Muneyama's A3! WINTER manga will end with its next chapter in the magazine's next issue on July 28.

The manga launched in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum last August.

Muneyama launched the A3! SUMMER manga in Monthly Comic Zero Sum in July 2018, and the manga ended in July 2019. The series was itself a sequel to Muneyama's A3! SPRING manga. Muneyama launched the A3! AUTUMN manga in Monthly Comic Zero Sum in October 2019, and ended it in April 2020. Each of the above listed manga have two compiled volumes.

The A3! game debuted for smartphones in January 2017, reaching two million downloads within a month of its debut. CYBIRD released the game worldwide in English.

The game features four male actor groups, each themed after a particular season. Players take the role of the producer, and are responsible for training the performance skills of their group.

The franchise also has a television anime. A3! Season Spring & Summer , the first two arcs animated, began with the "Season Spring" arc in January 2020, but delayed episode 4 and beyond due to issues related to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) exacerbating scheduling problems in the production. The anime restarted its airing from the first episode again in April 2020. The "Season Summer" arc launched in May 2020 with seven episodes. The A3! Season Autumn & Winter anime premiered in October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime.