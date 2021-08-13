Entertainment news sources Variety and Deadline reported on Friday that Shinsuke Satō (live-action Bleach, Alice in Borderland , Kingdom, Death Note Light up the NEW world , Gantz , I am a Hero ) is directing Legendary's Hollywood live-action film adaptation of Kōhei Horikoshi My Hero Academia manga.hAwkkx877k

Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter are overseeing the project for Legendary Entertainment , while Ryōsuke Yoritomi, the manga's editor, will oversee the project for Shueisha . TOHO will distribute the film in Japan.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. The manga's 31st compiled book volume shipped in Japan on August 4. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan in August 2020, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes.

The fifth season premiered in Japan on March 27. Funimation and Crunchyroll are both streaming the anime with English subtitles. Funimation is streaming the season's English dub . The season began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block on May 8.

My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission , the third anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise , opened opened last Friday, and sold about 720,000 tickets to earn about 940 million yen (about US$8.51 million) from Friday to Monday (Monday was a national holiday in Japan).

Sources: Variety (Angelique Jackson), Deadline (Patrick Hipes)

[(107) 23-218-4 # 1 0]