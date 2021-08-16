Renaissance Eve's Shamu Itō Recruits Assistants for New Manga in Jump SQ.

New manga centered on artist in Middle Ages Italy launches in December

Manga creator Shamu Itō is recruiting assistants on the Ganmo manga artist and assistant matching service for a new manga serialization that will launch in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December. The service describes the manga's story as centering on the growth of an artist in Italy during the Middle Ages. The assistants will be expected to do background buildings, props, and crowd characters, with a particular emphasis on Italian brickwork buildings.

Yen Press previously published all four volumes of Itō's Renaissance Eve manga in English digitally.

Itō serialized Renaissance Eve in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine from 2012 to 2014. Square Enix published four volumes for the manga.



Source: Ganmo