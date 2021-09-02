Pokémon Gets New 8-Episode Net Anime Titled Pokémon Evolutions

1st episode debuts on September 9

The Pokémon Company International announced on Thursday a new eight-episode anime series titled Pokémon Evolutions . The series will stream on The Pokémon Company International's official YouTube channel and Pokémon TV app, with the first episode debuting on September 9. The company unveiled a trailer and key art:

Each episode will feature a story from one of the franchise 's eight main regions in reverse chronological order of when each was first introduced. The episodes and their premiere dates are:

"The Champion" (Galar region) - September 9

"The Eclipse" (Alola region) - September 23

"The Visionary" (Kalos region) - October 7

"The Plan" (Unova region) - October 21

"The Rival" (Sinnoh region) - December 2

"The Wish" (Hoenn region) - December 9

"The Show" (Johto region) - December 16

"The Discovery" (Kanto region) - December 23

Pokémon: Twilight Wings ( Hakumei no Tsubasa ) ⁠— Studio Colorido 's net anime short series for the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Nintendo Switch role-playing games debuted in January 2020. The series had seven five-minute episodes and a special episode titled "Twilight Wings—The Gathering of Stars."

Pokémon Generations , a series of three- to five-minute animated shorts, debuted on YouTube in September 2016. The series covered stories from the first through sixth generations of Pokémon games.

The four-episode Pocket Monsters: The Origin television anime from 2013 told the story of the first generation games, Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green (released as Pokémon Blue in North America).

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The first 12 episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix in June 2020, and the service adds new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in May 2020.

Netflix will premiere the 24th season of the Pokémon franchise 's anime titled Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series on September 10.

Source: Email correspondence