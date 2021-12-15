Funimation, Crunchyroll Stream 8 Attack on Titan OADs

OADs begin streaming on December 19

Funimation and Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that they will stream eight Attack on Titan original anime DVD ( OAD ) episodes in Japanese with English subtitles, starting on December 19. Funimation will stream the OADs in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Peru. The OADs will also stream on Funimation 's European streaming service Wakanim . Crunchyroll will begin streaming the anime in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Russia on December 19 at 11:10 a.m. EST. Both Funimation and Crunchyroll will stream English dubs for the OADs in 2022.

The first three OAD episodes will be the "Isle's Notebook" OAD. Episodes 4-5 will be the two-episode OAD series Attack on Titan: No Regrets , the adaptation of artist Hikaru Suruga and writer Gun Snark 's spinoff manga of the same name. The final three episodes will be the anime adaptation of Hiroshi Seko 's Attack on Titan: Lost Girls spinoff novel.

The Attack on Titan: Ilse's Notebook OAD , which was bundled with the limited edition 11th volume of the original manga in Japan, also received an English-subtitled release bundled with Kodansha Comics ' English 17th volume.

The two-episode original anime DVD ( OAD ) adaptation of the Attack on Titan: No Regrets spinoff manga was bundled with the limited edition 15th and 16th volumes of the original manga in 2014 and 2015. Kodansha Comics released the episodes with English subtitles, bundled with the manga's English-lanuage 18th and 19th volumes.

The Attack on Titan: Lost Girls novel spinoff collects three short stories centered around Mikasa and Annie titled, "Lost in the cruel world," "Wall Sina, Goodbye," and "Lost Girls." Kodansha published the novel in Japan in December 2014, and Vertical published the novel in English in June 2016.

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK in December 2020. Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming the anime with English subtitles. Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block began airing the anime in January, and Funimation began streaming an English dub in the same month. Crunchyroll and Funimation will stream Part 2 of the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime as it airs in Japan, beginning on January 9.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019.

Hajime Isayama launched the original Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, and ended the series in April. The manga's 34th and final volume shipped on June 9. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and released the 34th volume on October 19.

Sources: Funimation (Liam Dempsey), Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)