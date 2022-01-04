'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?' Season IV Posts English-Subtitled Teaser, Main Staff

WarnerMedia posted an English-subtitled teaser video, the main staff, and a teaser visual for the fourth anime season based on Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novel series on Tuesday.





The returning staff includes director Hideki Tachibana , series script supervisor Hideki Shirane , character designer Shigeki Kimoto , sound director Jin Aketagawa , musical composer Keiji Inai , production companies EGG FIRM and SB Creative , and the animation studio J.C. Staff . In addition, original author Ōmori is formally joining the anime staff as a series script supervisor alongside Shirane.

WarnerMedia previously said that the new season will air on TV and stream online in Japan in 2022. The visual above list the season as the "Labyrinth Arc."

The anime's third season premiered on October 2, 2020 after a delay from July to "October or later" due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The season ended on December 18, 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll .

The third season featured a returning staff and cast. Rina Hidaka joined the cast as the character Wiene, who was teased at the end of the final episode of the second season. Yuka Iguchi returned to perform the anime's opening theme song "over and over." The band sajou no hana performed the anime's ending theme song.

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime franchise also includes two OVAs, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Yen Press is releasing both the original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

Source: Press release