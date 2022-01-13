Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Film Sells 5.89 Million Tickets for 8 Billion Yen in 21 Days

Prequel is now #75 highest-earning film in Japanese box office history

The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film has sold over 5.89 million tickets for over 8 billion yen (about US$70.34 million) in the 21 days since it opened on December 24. It is now at least 75th highest earning film in Japanese box office history.

The film is still outpacing last year's highest earning film Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , which sold 3,961,480 tickets for 6,078,211,750 yen (about US$55.49 million) in its first 21 days. The final Evangelion film eventually ended its Japanese box office run with a final total final of 10.22 billion yen (about US$88 million).



In addition, the film's staff revealed new screenshots for the film.

The film had been the 80th highest earning film in Japanese box office history after 18 days.

Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 earned 2,694,128,150 yen (about US$23.5 million) in its first three days, and topped the box office chart for its opening weekend. The film also has IMAX screenings.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Viz Media released the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga in January 2021, and it describes the story:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

Megumi Ogata voiced the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa voiced the character Rika Orimoto.

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Comic Natalie