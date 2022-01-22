49th Annie Awards Cancels Physical Event, Moves to Virtual Event on March 12

Awards ceremony was scheduled to take place on February 26 at UCLA's Royce Hall

The International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood, announced on Thursday that it is canceling the physical event for its 49th Annual Annie Awards and is instead hosting a virtual event that will livestream on March 12 at 10:00 p.m. EST. The ASIFA-Hollywood website will stream an archive of the complete recording on March 13.

The awards ceremony was scheduled to take place on February 26 at UCLA's Royce Hall.

The 49th Annual Annie Awards has nominated Mamoru Hosoda 's BELLE , Ayumu Watanabe 's Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko , Takayuki Hirao 's Pompo: The Cinéphile , and Patrick Imbert's The Summit of the Gods for the "Best Indie Feature" category.

Hosoda's BELLE is also nominated for the "Best Direction – Feature," "Best FX - Feature," "Best Production Design - Feature," and "Best Writing - Feature" categories.

Youki Kojima and Yuta Bando 's music for the Poupelle of Chimney Town film is nominated for the "Best Music - Feature" category.

Netflix 's Castlevania is also nominated for the "Best FX - TV/Media" category.

The Star Wars: Visions anime's "The Duel" episode from Kamikaze Douga was also nominated in the "Best TV/Media - General Audience" category. Additionally the Stillwater show from Polygon Pictures is nominated in the "Best TV/Media - Preschool" category.

The Annie Awards recognize outstanding achievement in animation. ASIFA-Hollywood added the Best Animated Independent Feature award for the 2016 awards in order to "recognize not only features in wide release, but also the independent animators, international studios, anime and special productions that might not otherwise get the attention they deserve." Hosoda's Mirai film won the award in 2019.

Source: ASIFA-Hollywood's website