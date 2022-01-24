Photographer Arrested in Japan for Allegedly Drugging, Assaulting 6 Cosplayers

Content warning: The below article contains descriptions of sexual assault and rape.

Chiba City police arrested and charged a 49-year-old male on January 21 on suspicion of "quasi-rape" (the legal term in Japan for forced sexual attempts on individuals who are unconscious or unable to resist) and attempted "quasi-rape" of at least six female cosplayers .

Authorities stated that the suspect, Daisuke Kuroiwa, allegedly contacted the cosplayers at cosplay events, and offered to photograph them inside his car. He would supposedly offer them an unopened drink bottle, and then slip an incapacitating drug into the drink when the cosplayers were not looking. The suspect confessed at the time of his arrest that he targeted "girls who didn't stand out, and hung around in the back corners of an event."

The police began their investigation after one of the suspect's victims came forward to the police in spring last year. The police stated that the suspect had assaulted at least six girls and women in their teens and 20s (including high school-aged girls) between February 11, 2020 and July 8, 2021.

Source: Chiba Nippo via Hachima Kikō