Phantom of the Idol Anime's Teaser Video Reveals More Cast, Summer Debut

Main staff, visual also revealed

The official website for the television anime of Hijiki Isoflavone 's Phantom of the Idol ( Kami Kuzu Idol ) manga began streaming the show's teaser promotional video on Sunday. The video reveals the main staff, five more cast members, and the show's summer debut. The video also previews ZINGS' song "Koi no BANG."

The website also revealed a key visual.

Daisei Fukuoka ( Radiant , Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc , Yuki Yuna is a Hero: The Hero Chapter ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi . Yasuko Aoki ( Radiant scenario) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Saori Hosoda (key animation on My Hero Academia , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- season 2) is designing the characters, and myu is composing the music.

The new cast includes: (left to right in image above)

The previously announced cast includes:

Fumiya Imai as Yuuya Niyodo

as Yuuya Niyodo Nao Tōyama as Asahi Mogami

as Asahi Mogami Shun Horie as Kazuki Yoshino

Imai and Horie have also formed a new idol unit named ZINGS. In the manga and anime, the characters Yuuya Niyodo (voiced by Imai) and Kazuki Yoshino (voiced by Horie) also form the pop duo ZINGS.

Kodansha Comics has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Yuuya, one half of the boy pop duo ZINGS, may be the laziest performer in the Japanese music industry. His partner is out there giving 110% every night (and, thankfully, he's quite popular), but Yuuya's half-assed, sloppy dancing, and his frankly hostile attitude toward the audience, has the fans hating him and his agent looking for any excuse to cut him loose. The career of a pop idol just isn't the path of easy leisure and adulation Yuuya expected… After a particularly lifeless concert appearance, Yuuya meets a girl backstage. She's dressed to the nines in a colorful outfit, she's full of vim and vigor, and all she wants from life is to perform. There's just one problem: She's been dead for a year. This is the ghost of Asahi Mogami, the beloved singer whose time on the stage was tragically cut short, unless… If ghosts are real, is spirit possession really that much of a stretch?

Isoflavone launched the manga in Comic Zero Sum in December 2017. Ichijinsha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on January 25. Kodansha Comics will release the first volume in English on May 22.