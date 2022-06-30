Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World TV Anime's BD/DVD Boxes to Include Original Video Anime

1st of 2 6-episode boxes also has limited edition with 1/7-scale Roxanne figure

The Kadokawa Store and other retail sites reported on Wednesday that the Blu-ray Disc and DVD boxes for the television anime of Shachi Sogano 's Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World ( Isekai Meikyū de Harem o ) light novel series will include original video anime ( OVA ) as bonus extras. The first box will ship on November 25 with the OVA "Karada o Aratta Ato wa…" (After Washing Your Body …) The second box will ship on December 23 with the OVA "Roxanne to Saigo Made." (Until the Very End With Roxanne.)

Both boxes will include the "super harem ver." of six television episodes, an exclusive box and packaging illustrated by character designer Makoto Uno , and a booklet with a cover illustrated by manga artist Issei Hyōju . The first box will also have creditless versions of the opening and ending animation sequences, while the second will have a collection of promotional videos and commercials. The limited edition of the first box will bundle a 1/7-scale "lingerie ver." figure (pictured above) of Roxanne.

The Kadokawa Store and other Japanese retailers will each have their own exclusive bonus, such as an acryllic stand, illustration on a mounted canvas, or tapestry. Participating retailers are also offering pre-orders with a bonus poster and a chance to win a dialogue recording script signed by the two main cast members.

The anime will premiere on July 6. The show will air on AT-X , Tokyo MX , and BS11 , and will stream on d Anime Store and other services. The anime will have a TV broadcast version restricting some images and sound, a "harem" version restricting only some images, and a "super harem" version that will be unedited.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs, and it describes the story:

Struggling with life and society, high school student Michio Kaga wanders about the Internet and lands on an odd website. The website, featuring a number of questions and a point based system, allows one to create skills and abilities for a character. Upon completing his character, Kaga was transported to a game-like fantasy world and reborn as a strong man who can claim idol-level girls. Thus begins the cheat and harem legend of a reborn man!

The anime stars Taku Yashiro as Michio Kaga and Shiori Mikami as Roxanne.

Naoyuki Tatsuwa ( Katteni Kaizō , Nisekoi , The Island of Giant Insects ) is directing the anime at Passione . Kurasumi Sunayama ( Bakuon!! , Minami Kamakura High School Girls Cycling Club , Yowamushi Pedal New Generation ) is in charge of the series scripts. Makoto Uno ( Love Hina , Gravion , High School DxD Hero ) is designing the characters. Tomoki Kikuya ( Hidamari Sketch franchise , Eromanga Sensei ) is composing the music.

Shiori Mikami performs the opening theme song "Oath." Taku Yashiro and Kenta Miyake will perform the ending theme song "Shinshi no Torihiki 60-Man Naal" (Gentleman's Deal 600,000 Naal).

Sogano launched the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2011, and concluded it in November 2019, with an epilogue in March 2020. Shufunotomo Co., Ltd. is publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Shikidouji ( Full Metal Panic! ). Issei Hyōju ( MM! , Bladedance of Elementalers manga) launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in April 2017.



Source: Kadokawa via Ota-Suke