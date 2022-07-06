One Piece Film Red's Music Video Features 3rd Uta Project Song

The official YouTube channel for singer Ado began streaming the third song for the Uta Project from the upcoming One Piece Film Red anime film on Wednesday. Vaundy collaborated with Ado for the song "Gyakkо̄."

Hironobu Nagasawa directed the video. Sohin provided illustrations, and .MP handled the art direction and design.

The official YouTube channel for the One Piece franchise also streamed Ado 's second third diary:

Ado will collaborate with other performers on the Uta Project. Music videos featuring different illustrators and songs by the collaborating performers premiere on the following dates:

The film will open in Japan on August 6.

The film will center on a new character named Uta (seen right), Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka will be the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado will be the character's singing voice. Ado will also perform the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis").

Kenjiro Tsuda will voice the character Gordon in the film.

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! (special) is directing One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) is writing the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself is serving as executive producer.

Oda also designed the "battle wear" characters for the film, which have a theme of "rock x pirates" and feature leather and studs for a Middle Ages armor vibe.

One Piece Stampede , the 14th and most recent film in the franchise , opened in Japan in August 2019, and earned more than 10 billion yen (about US$93 million) at the box office worldwide. Funimation premiered the film in cinemas in the the United States and Canada in October 2019. The film celebrated the anime's 20th anniversary.

