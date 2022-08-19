Legendary Entertainment's Live-Action Godzilla Series Casts Mari Yamamoto

Company to also produce new animated series titled Skull Island

Entertainment industry news website Deadline reported on Friday that Legendary Entertainment 's planned new series featuring "Godzilla and the Titans" for the Apple TV+ streaming service has added Mari Yamamoto to its cast.

Matthew Shakman will direct the first two episodes of the live-action Godzilla series and serve as its executive producer.

Previously announced cast members include Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

Sawai will play Cate, "a former schoolteacher and a G-Day survivor." Watabe plays Kentaro, "an intelligent, creative and curious young man who has yet to find his own path." Clemons plays May, "an American ex-pat with a roguish exterior." Tippett plays Tim, "an office drone who dreams of secret agent adventure." Lasowski plays Duvall, "an expert operative with unwavering confidence in herself and her skills."

The series explores "the mythic legacy of a world in which monsters are real," with Variety previously describing the show as centering on "one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch."

Chris Black and Matt Fraction are the co-creators, with Black as showrunner. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell are the executive producers at Safehouse Pictures, alongside fellow executive producers Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita from TOHO .

Legendary Entertainment and Powerhouse Animation ( Netflix 's Castlevania series) will produce a new animated series ( Netflix categorizes it under "anime") titled Skull Island based on 2017's Kong: Skull Island film.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's Godzilla vs. Kong film has earned over US$100 million in the United States, where it opened in March 2021. The movie earned US$48.5 million in its first five days in the U.S. The film opened in Japan in July 2021, earning 464 million yen (about US$4.18 million) and topping the Japanese box office in its opening weekend.

The separate Godzilla Singular Point anime series debuted in Japan in March 2021. Every episode premiered on Netflix in Japan first before its television broadcast. Netflix debuted the anime outside of Japan in June 2021.

Netflix previously debuted a Godzilla anime film trilogy between November 2017 and November 2018.

