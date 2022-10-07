Detective Conan TV Anime's Police Academy Spinoff Returns With Hiromitsu Morofushi Arc

'Case. Hiromitsu Morofushi' premieres on October 29

The official Twitter account for the Detective Conan: Police Academy Arc Wild Police Story ( Meitantei Conan Keisatsu Gakkō Hen Wild Police Story ) television anime announced on Saturday that the anime will return for the "Case. Hiromitsu Morofushi" arc on October 29 at 6:00 p.m. (5:00 a.m. EDT).

The returning cast includes:

Furuya, Canna, Miki, and Midorikawa are reprising their roles from previous stories in the Detective Conan anime. The late voice actor Keiji Fujiwara previously voiced Wataru Date.

The returning staff includes directors Yasuichiro Yamamoto and Nobuharu Kamanaka at TMS Entertainment .

The anime premiered on Yomiuri TV and NTV on December 4, 2021 with the "Case. Matsuda Jinpei" episode. Two more episodes followed earlier this year with the "Case. Wataru Date" and "Case. Kenji Hagiwara" arcs.

The spinoff manga's first arc, the Matsuda arc (Jinpei Matsuda is a character in the Police Academy), debuted in October 2019. The arc had three chapters. The second arc, focusing on Wataru Date, debuted in February 2020. The spinoff ended in November 2020.

Shogakukan published the manga's second and final compiled book volume in December 2020.

Arai launched the ongoing Meitantei Conan: Zero no Tea Time manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2018. The manga began serializing chapters only when the main Detective Conan manga took hiatuses (Aoyama has frequently put the manga on hiatus for research since July 2018).

Two other spinoff manga are inspiring anime adaptations: Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san and Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time . Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa premiered on October 3, and Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time premiered in April.