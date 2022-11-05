News
UniteUp! TV Anime's New Promo Video Reveals Main Staff, January 7 Debut
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
A stage presentation at the Animate Girls Festival 2022 event on Saturday revealed a new promotional video for the television anime of Sony Music's "next dimensional idol project" UniteUp!. The video reveals the show's staff and January 7 premiere. The show will premiere on January 7 on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, HTB Hokkaido TV, and MBS. Fukuoka Broadcasting and Nagoya Broadcasting Network will also air the anime.
The event also revealed a new key visual for the anime. Additionally, the event revealed that the cast will perform the show's theme song "Unite up!"
Shin'ichirō Ushijima (I want to eat your pancreas) is directing the anime at studio CloverWorks. Rino Yamazaki (Akebi's Sailor Uniform, Shadows House, Spy×Family) is overseeing the series scripts. Majiro (22/7) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director, alongside Asami Komatsu and Yurie Hama. Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia, Haikyu!!) is composing the music.
Other staff members include:
- Action Director: Hiromi Ishigami
- Design Works: Yurie Hama, Keiko Takagi, Iori Nonoshita, Yōko Kubara Shiori Mizutani, Hiromi Ishigami
- Art Design: Yuri Sanan
- Art Director: Masakazu Miyake
- Color Design: Kazuko Nakashima
- Director of Photography: Yukiko Nagase
- 3DCG: 5 Inc.
- 3D Director: Makoto Honda
- Editing: Akinori Mishima
The anime's story centers on Akira Kiyose, who sings on a video streaming site under the singer name "KIKUNOYU." One day the talent agency sMiLea Production scouts him. sMiLea is an agency founded by the retired legendary idol pair AneLa to train new budding idols. Akira then forms an idol group with Banri Naoe and Chihiro Isuzugawa, who were also scouted. Their new group, Protostar, will have their debut alongside other new idol groups with sMiLea Production: Legit and Jaxx Jaxx.
The anime will feature four idol groups including:
Protostar:
- Kikunosuke Toya as Akira Kiyose
- Ryōtarō Yamaguchi as Banri Naoe
- Amon Hirai as Chihiro Isuzugawa
Legit:
- Magura Sukegawa as Daiki Takao
- Shinnosuke Morikage as Eishiro Nijo
- Ryūichirō Sakata as Fuga Togo
Jaxx Jaxx:
- masa as Gakuto Haruka
- Yūki Shimomae as Homare Katsura
- Takumi Magoshi as Izumi Kashii
- Kōsei Tsubokura as Jun Wakasa
- Gaku Takamoto as Kanata Morinomiya
AneLa:
- Sōma Saitō as Lin Otsuki
- Yoshiki Nakajima as Maoto Tsujido
Sony Music launched the YouTube project to feature various artists and "hidden talents" in December 2021.
Sources: Animate Girls Festival 2022 livestream, UniteUp! anime's Twitter account