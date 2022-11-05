UniteUp! TV Anime's New Promo Video Reveals Main Staff, January 7 Debut

A stage presentation at the Animate Girls Festival 2022 event on Saturday revealed a new promotional video for the television anime of Sony Music 's "next dimensional idol project" UniteUp! . The video reveals the show's staff and January 7 premiere. The show will premiere on January 7 on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , BS11 , HTB Hokkaido TV , and MBS . Fukuoka Broadcasting and Nagoya Broadcasting Network will also air the anime.

The event also revealed a new key visual for the anime. Additionally, the event revealed that the cast will perform the show's theme song "Unite up!"

Shin'ichirō Ushijima ( I want to eat your pancreas ) is directing the anime at studio CloverWorks . Rino Yamazaki ( Akebi's Sailor Uniform , Shadows House , Spy×Family ) is overseeing the series scripts. Majiro ( 22/7 ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director, alongside Asami Komatsu and Yurie Hama . Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Haikyu!! ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

The anime's story centers on Akira Kiyose, who sings on a video streaming site under the singer name "KIKUNOYU." One day the talent agency sMiLea Production scouts him. sMiLea is an agency founded by the retired legendary idol pair AneLa to train new budding idols. Akira then forms an idol group with Banri Naoe and Chihiro Isuzugawa, who were also scouted. Their new group, Protostar, will have their debut alongside other new idol groups with sMiLea Production: Legit and Jaxx Jaxx.

The anime will feature four idol groups including:

Protostar:

Kikunosuke Toya as Akira Kiyose

as Akira Kiyose Ryōtarō Yamaguchi as Banri Naoe

as Banri Naoe Amon Hirai as Chihiro Isuzugawa

Legit:

Magura Sukegawa as Daiki Takao

as Daiki Takao Shinnosuke Morikage as Eishiro Nijo

as Eishiro Nijo Ryūichirō Sakata as Fuga Togo

Jaxx Jaxx:

AneLa:

Sōma Saitō as Lin Otsuki

as Lin Otsuki Yoshiki Nakajima as Maoto Tsujido

Sony Music launched the YouTube project to feature various artists and "hidden talents" in December 2021.